September 15, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll contest is already heating up. On Thursday, Jana Sena Party (JSP) President K. Pawan Kalyan announced that his party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would form an alliance against the YSR Congress Party.

The decision was announced right after Mr. Kalyan met former Chief Minister and TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently lodged at the Rajamundry Central Prison (RCP) in the skill development scam case.

“I never reverse any decisions which I take based on a thorough study. I have decided to form an alliance and go together to contest in the 2024 Assembly elections against YSR Congress Party,” Mr. Kalyan told the press. He also said that Mr. Naidu’s arrest signals that “democracy is in danger in Andhra Pradesh”. “The YSRCP has created an environment based on which I had to take a decision for the alliance with the TDP,” he added.

The JSP and TDP alliance leaves Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a tough spot in Andhra Pradesh. JSP had forged an alliance with the BJP in January 2020, but the cracks began to show soon after due to an evident lack of coordination between the lower rungs of both parties. On the other hand, BJP and TDP were previously allies but severed ties in 2018, blaming each other for the condition of Andhra Pradesh after the State was bifurcated to form Telangana.

Based on voting patterns observed in the 2019 Assembly elections, TDP appears to be the strongest of the three with nearly 40% of the vote share. JSP accounted for 5.6% vote share, while BJP’s share was only 0.85%.

Mr. Kalyan said that he has proposed the idea of forming an alliance with JSP, TDP and BJP. “Earlier, the idea was tabled before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I hope that the BJP would also agree to this proposal for the tri-party alliance for the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

