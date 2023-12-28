December 28, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Hailing India-Russia relations as “very steady” and “very strong”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday that he was “confident” that the annual India-Russia leadership summit, which PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have skipped for two years, would be held in 2024. “We will be glad to see our friend, Mr. Prime Minister Modi in Russia,” Mr. Putin told Mr. Jaishankar at a meeting in Moscow, official news agencies reported, adding that the Russian President discussed the situation in Ukraine in some detail with the Minister.

The meeting came after discussions with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Tuesday’s Inter-governmental Commission talks with Deputy Trade Minister Denis Manturovhi. The meetings have yielded a number of agreements on trade, connectivity, nuclear energy, military technology, and arms supplies. Both sides say the visit has been marked by strong assertions on the importance of the bilateral relationship in a year where ties appeared to flag.

“India-Russia relations remain very steady, remain very strong, they are based on our strategic convergence, on our geopolitical interests, and because they are mutually beneficial,” Mr. Jaishankar said after his talks with Mr. Lavrov. He emphasised the wide range of agreements the two sides have signed, including one that will further Russian collaboration on the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, and one renewing diplomatic consultation protocols for the period between 2024 and 2028.

“Our talks confirmed that relations between Moscow and New Delhi are one of trust, built on mutual respect and not subject to political fluctuations. They fully reflect the nature of our cooperation, as part of the special and privileged strategic partnership signed by the leaders of Russia and India,” Mr. Lavrov said, adding that they had agreed to deepen cooperation on the International North-South Transport Corridor that connects the two countries via Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, as well as the development of the Chennai-Vladivostok shipping route and the Polar Northern Sea routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lavrov and Mr. Jaishankar also discussed a bilateral investment treaty, and plans to resume talks for the Eurasian Economic Union-India Free Trade Agreement in the “second half of January”. Trade between the two countries crossed $50 billion in the past year, on the back of increased Indian imports of Russian oil and fertilizer in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

When asked whether the annual summit between the leaders will be resumed, Mr. Jaishankar said the leadership of both countries gave the highest-level mechanism “great importance”. He said it would no doubt be held in 2024, explaining that it had been put off this year due to India’s other commitments with the G-20 Presidency.

Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

“The perpetrators of the attacks on merchant vessels Chem Pluto and Sai Baba will soon be brought to justice.” Who said the above statement?

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Nirmala Sitharaman

S. Jaishankar

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.