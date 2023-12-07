December 07, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on December 6.

The former aims to set aside seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for Kashmiri migrants, people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir [PoK] and Scheduled Tribes.It increases the total number of seats from 107 to 114, reserving nine seats for STs, and empowering the Lieutenant-Governor to nominate three members to the Assembly — two, including one woman, from the Kashmiri migrant community, and one a representative of those from PoK who took refuge in India following the wars with Pakistan in 1947, 1965 and 1971.

Meanwhile, the J&K Reservation Bill replaces the term “weak and underprivileged classes (social castes)” in the J&K Reservation Act, 2004 to “Other Backward Classes” as declared by the Union Territory. This particular Act deals with reservations in professional institutions for SCs, STs, and other Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs).

In his reply to the discussion in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah denied that he claimed Article 370’s abrogation could end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, as Opposition members asserted he did. He added that he said there would be “a sharp drop in the spread of separatist ideology,” and noted that a zero-terror plan in the region will be implemented by 2026.

His remarks came in response to Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s statement that while terror attacks have reduced in the Kashmir Valley, they increased across Pir Panjal in the Jammu region, causing the deaths of 23 armed forces personnel between April and November 2023.

Mr. Shah said, “They are connecting terrorism with Article 370. Nobody said that after Article 370 is gone, terrorism will stop in Kashmir. I had said that after Article 370 is scrapped, there is going to be a sharp drop in spread of separatist ideology.”

Reservation for displaced Kashmiri migrants will ensure that the voice of the community is heard “loud and clear in the J&K Assembly,” he said. The community had been largely displaced in the 1990s from their homes in the troubled region.

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had formed a chief figure in the discussion centring around the Bills. Mr. Shah said Mr. Nehru committed “historical blunders” by taking the Kashmir issue to the UN and agreeing to a ceasefire when India had the upper hand. He asserted that had Nehru taken the right steps, PoK would have remained part of India.

Members of the Congress staged a walkout when Mr. Shah referenced Nehru’s actions.

