‘It Ends With Us’ review, Matt Damon interview

Bollywood
SC to organise ‘Laapataa Ladies’ screening for judges; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to attend
Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane’s digital-age thriller ‘CTRL’ gets released date
Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ goes on floors
Vineet Kumar Singh says he’s working with Anurag Kashyap on a new film
Abhishek Banerjee to return for ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2
Kalki Koechlin joins Naseeruddin Shah in adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’
‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor Divya Seth Shah’s daughter Mihika Shah passes away
Imtiaz Ali announces nationwide re-release of ‘Laila Majnu’, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary
Hollywood
‘House of the Dragon’ to end with Season 4, production on Season 3 to resume in early 2025
David Lynch reveals emphysema diagnosis, director says ‘will never retire’
‘Halloween’ star Charles Cyphers passes away at 85
Daisy Ridley opens up about Graves’ disease diagnosis
Disney unveils new release calendar for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more
Wesley Snipes beats Hugh Jackman to record longest career as a live-action Marvel character
George Clooney, Brad Pitt-starrer ‘Wolfs’ is getting a sequel
‘John Wick: Under The High Table’ sequel series announced; Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves set to return
Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman board Kenneth Branagh’s next
‘Evil Dead’ to get animated series adaptation with Bruce Campbell to voice Ash
Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliott join ‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook-led thriller ‘All Her Fault’
Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton to be part of horror thriller ‘They Will Kill You’
Regional Cinema
‘KGF’ star Yash starts shooting for ‘Toxic’
Actors Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged; pictures out
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ shooting resumes amid rumoured fallout between Allu Arjun and Sukumar
Prabhas donates ₹2 crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund for Wayanad landslide victims
Kamal Haasan to take a break from ‘Bigg Boss Tamil,’ will not host Season 8
Fahadh Faasil’s next to be helmed by Renji Panicker
‘Brother,’ Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan’s film with director Rajesh, gets a release date
First look of ‘My Perfect Husband,’ Sathyaraj’s Disney+ Hotstar web series, out
Arya’s next, written by Murali Gopy and directed by ‘Run Baby Run’ maker, goes on floors
Ashika Ranganath to star in Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’
Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ goes on floors
World Cinema
Xavier Dolan marks return to filmmaking with new French period horror
‘Love Next Door’, ‘The Frog’, ‘Pachinko’ season 2, are amongst the new K-Dramas to watch this August
Pedro Almodóvar, Sean Baker and Payal Kapadia to make a stop at New York Film Festival 2024
‘BLACKPINK’s World Tour: Born Pink’ concert film to release in Indian theatres
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson to star ‘The Drama’ from ‘Dream Scanerio’ director Kristoffer Borgli
Fede Alvarez’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ Indian release date announced
Trailers
Max 2024 teaser glimpses at ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’
HBO’s teaser of ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 shows first look at Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Wright, and more
HBO’s teaser shows first look at new season of ‘The White Lotus,’ set in Thailand and featuring a star-studded cast
Teaser of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ shows the infamous hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1999
Alfonso Cuarón exposes Cate Blanchett’s darkest secrets in trailer of Apple TV’s ‘Disclaimer’
Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt fight it out in trailer of Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’
Basil Joseph, Jeethu Joseph promise a laugh riot in trailer of ‘Nunakkuzhi’
Teaser of Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ glimpses at a film shot from the perspective of a supernatural entity
Dhruva Sarja is the enemy of the Pakistan army in trailer of ‘Martin’
In ‘Mr Bachchan’ trailer, Ravi Teja’s mass hero says Income Tax Department is as powerful as Indian Army
‘Checkmate’ trailer shows Anoop Menon and Lal in a thrilling game of thrones
Trailer of Diganth starrer ‘Powder’ promises a good mix of fun and chaos
Teaser of ‘Adharma Kadhaigal’ promises an assortment of intense, violent stories
VHS-style teaser of ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Season 2 teases many more battles to come
Essential reading
1) Matt Damon on ‘The Instigators’ and his friendship with the Affleck brothers
>> He also talks about the giant reservoir of common experience he tapped into while acting alongside Casey Affleck
2) Guneet Monga on ‘Kill’, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and taking documentaries to the grassroots
>> Guneet, known for giving independent voices a global reach, also talks about her production hustle
3) Daniel Caltagirone on Vikram and Pa. Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ and Indian cinema’s global appeal
>> He also talks about working with Indian filmmakers, the challenges he faced, and dissociating art from the artist
4) Maxwell Jenkins on ‘Arcadian’ and why Anupam Kher is his guardian angel
>> The actor also talks about working with Nicolas Cage in the post-apocalyptic thriller, and his wish to play a Jedi
5) Director Halitha Shameem and composer Khatija Rahman on creating ‘Minmini’ and its soundscape
>> Halitha speaks about finally realising her dream, while Khatija discusses what went behind composing the soul-stirring music
6) Charan Raj: My songs must surprise people
>> The ace composer talks about experimenting with the hit album of ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ and collaborating with rappers in ‘Bheema’
7) Will ‘Gladiator II’ herald the comeback of sword-and-sandal epics?
>> With Sword-and-sandal sagas seeing a revival, here’s a look at how the depictions of the classical age have changed thanks to CGI and millennial sensibilities
8) Rag Mayur: ‘Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra’ is a rare road trip family drama in Telugu
>> He also reflects on his journey from indie films to mainstream success, and on embracing diverse roles in Telugu cinema
9) How director C.V. Sridhar stirred the Tamil cinema world with his brand of comedy
>> As the timeless ‘Kadalikka Neramillai’ completes 60 years, we trace the journey of its iconic director
10) Bollywood movie Laila Majnu runs houseful on Srinagar re-release
>> The tragic love story with all the trappings of local culture and family settings failed to make a mark in 2018 but has found its audience upon re-release
11) Tough times in Tollywood
>> With the Bengali film industry caught in a crisis, here’s a deep dive into the challenges faced by the industry that formerly yielded award-winning film
What to watch
1) It Ends With Us
Read the full review here
2) Haseen Dilruba 2
Read the full review here
3) Middling crime thriller series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ bids its time
4) Andhagan
Read the full review here
5) Borderlands
Read the full review here
6) Minmini
Read the full review here
7) Bheema
Read the full review here
8)
Read the full review here
9) ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 finale is a thunderous, teasing dash to the finish
10) Matt Damon-led heist comedy ‘The Instigators’ should have rocked, but does not
11) ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ is a handsome-looking, but tonally uneven meditation on motherhood and grief