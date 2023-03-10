March 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

On Thursday, the Union government outlined the Digital India Act, 2023, which will overhaul the Information Technology Act, 2000, in a presentation by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar.

The focus of the change will be the safe harbour principle, which allows so-called ‘intermediaries’ on the Internet to escape liability for what third parties post on their website. Such intermediaries include content-hosting and social media platforms ranging from Twitter and Facebook to Reddit.

Regulations such as the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, have sought to rein in this safe harbour or “liability shield”, directing platforms to take down posts if mandated by the government, or by law.

The new law will also address topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), deepfakes, cybercrime, competition, and data protection. It will also tackle complex new forms of online user harms such as catfishing, doxxing, trolling, and phishing.

No timeline has been provided for the draft’s introduction in Parliament. The government has said it will hold multiple rounds of public and stakeholder consultations for the draft.

In an interview with The Hindu in April 2022, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that there was a need to ensure that “we cannot be unplugged; intermediaries will have to play by the rules and laws of India.”

“The weaponisation of the Internet, or “splinternet” is something we need to plan not being vulnerable to. It is an objective for us”, he added.

The principle of safe harbour is also the focal point of two lawsuits currently underway in the U.S Supreme Court, centred on Section 230 of the U.S Communications Decency Act of 1996, described as the “26 words that created the internet”.

While one case, Gonzalez vs. Google, was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American killed in the 2015 Paris terror attacks, the second, Twitter v. Taamneh, was filed by the family of a Jordanian citizen killed in a 2017 ISIS attack in Istanbul.

The government announced in May 2022 that it was working on norms to increase platforms’ accountability for their content, which may dilute safe harbour rules. In 2020, then Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad also discussed overhauling the IT Act to tackle cybercrimes.

