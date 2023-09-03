September 03, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Days after a successful landing on the moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the country’s first solar observatory mission – the Aditya-L1. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), in its 59th flight with Aditya-L1 on board, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 a.m.

Aditya-L1 will have a mission life of five years during which its payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating; coronal mass ejection; pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics; dynamics of space weather and propagation of particles and fields.

It will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from the earth, directed towards the sun, which is about 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The first manoeuvre to raise its orbit is scheduled on Sunday, around 11.45 a.m.

Following the launch, Aditya-L1 will stay in the orbit around the earth for 16 days. This is to acquire the necessary velocity for its long journey towards the sun. Subsequently, it would undergo a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre. This would mark the beginning of the 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 Lagrange point. Upon arrival there, another manoeuvre would bind Aditya L1 to an orbit around L1 – a balanced gravitational location between the earth and the moon.

At the time of writing, ISRO informed on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), “The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km.”

