January 01, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated January 02, 2024 11:55 am IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) kicked off the New Year with the launch of the PSLV-C58 X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) mission. The PSLV, in its 60th mission, lifted off Monday morning from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and launched the XPoSat into an eastward low inclination orbit.

The successful launch put India in an elite category as it has become only the second nation to send an observatory to study astronomical sources such as black holes and neutron stars, among others. XPoSat is only the second X-ray polarimetry mission in the world, after NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) launched in 2021. It is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. It carries two payloads, namely POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing).

The PSLV also launched 10 payloads developed by start-ups, education institutions and ISRO centres. This included the Fuel cell Power System (FCPS) payload that has potential applications in India’s space station which is proposed to come up by 2035.

An editorial in today’s edition of The Hindu terms the PSLV-C58 mission a sign of the future and a symbol of the demands being made of ISRO. “The relative timing of these launches may be a coincidence but it is heartening because the ratio of scientific to technological missions ISRO has launched is skewed in favour of the latter, at the expense of research in the sense of discovery. Those science-oriented missions have all been exceptional in their own right,” it adds.

The space agency’s Chairman, S. Somanath, meanwhile, said that 2024 would be the year of Gaganyaan readiness, which is India’s Human Space Mission, as the space agency would carry out two more test flights of Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission (TV-D) followed by unmanned flights. On the ISRO’s agenda for 2024, he said, “We are going to get ready for at least 12-14 missions this year. 2024 is going to be a year for Gaganyaan readiness, though it is targeted for 2025.” He said that the unmanned missions would help the agency understand its preparedness of various hardware, adding that the ISRO would also conduct a helicopter-based drop test to prove the parachute systems for the unmanned mission.

