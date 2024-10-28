Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 45 Palestinians across the strip on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Palestinian officials said. The latest strike comes even as the Israeli offensive in the isolated north part of Gaza entered a third week and aid groups described it as a humanitarian catastrophe. “The situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, warning that “a critical shortage of medical supplies, compounded by severely limited access, are depriving people of life-saving care”. Meanwhile, Egypt proposed an initial two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange four Israeli hostages of Hamas for some Palestinian prisoners, Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday. al-Sisi made the announcement as efforts for a ceasefire resumed in Qatar with the participation of the directors of the CIA and Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. “I expect Hamas would listen to the new offers, but it remains determined that any agreement must end the war and get Israeli forces out of Gaza,” a Palestinian official was quoted as saying by Reuters. Israel, on the other hand, said the war cannot end until Hamas has been wiped out as a military force and governing entity in Gaza. Israel’s military operation in Gaza, which started in October 2023 after Hamas carried out attacks inside Israel, is now into its second year and has only expanded its scope of operations. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to the local Health Ministry. Recent Israeli recent strikes killed three journalists in southeast Lebanon , Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said on Friday (October 25, 2024). Israel says its strikes on Gaza only target militants, and it blames Hamas for civilian casualties because the militants fight in densely populated areas. The military rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross aid group, the ongoing Israeli evacuation orders and restrictions on the entry of essential supplies to the north had left the civilian population in “horrific circumstances”.

