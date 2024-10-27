Seeking reprisal to Iran’s missile attack on Oct 1, Israel bombed several military targets in the West Asian country on Saturday. Further, it warned that any further response to Saturday’s strikes could lead to Tehran “paying a heavy price”.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Islamic Republic, referring to the attack as an “act of aggression”, held that it amounted to a “blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter” - prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. Furthermore, Tehran’s Foreign Ministry stressed about its right to self-defence, arguing that it is “entitled and obliged to defend against acts of external aggression”. Its Foreign Ministry called for an urgent mobilisation of the global community to avert “the Israeli regime’s genocide, war, and aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, and to rein in the regime’s warmongering.” At the time of writing, as per the Iranian army, four soldiers had been killed.

Events on Saturday churned mixed reactions from the global community. U.K. and U.S. described it as an act of self-defence and urged Tehran to not retaliate towards ensuring de-escalation in the region. Whilst, Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemned the attacks, expressing their concerns about the conflict threating the security and stability of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Oct 1, Iran had launched 200 missiles at Tel Aviv. Israel had vowed to avenge the attacks. On Saturday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry enumerated that it conducted “targeted and precise” attacks on military targets in Iran. “Based on intelligence, IAF aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the State of Israel over the last year. These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the State of Israel,” it held.

The Hindu’s Profiles

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

When did the standoff between India and China take place along the border?

2017

2018

2019

2020

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.