October 16, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Over a million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the United Nations said Sunday, as Israel issued warnings about the imminent ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “demolish Hamas” as his military prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in retaliation for unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants eight days ago that killed 1,300 Israelis. Israel’s attacks in turn have killed more than 2,300 people in Gaza.

Israel also resumed water supply to southern Gaza on Sunday, a week after stopping essentials like fuel, water, and power to the entire territory as part of a “complete siege” in response to the Hamas attack. “This will push the civilian population to the southern (part of the) Strip,” Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Israel has collected forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million ahead of what the army has said will be a land, air and sea attack involving a “significant ground operation”. It has also stationed troops and tanks on its UN-patrolled northern border with Lebanon.

Israel’s special forces have entered parts of Gaza and recovered the bodies of some of the up to 150 hostages feared taken by Hamas. Israel has said it has identified more than 120 captives, while Hamas has claimed 22 have died in Israeli air strikes. Israel warned 1.1 million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza, which the U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric called “impossible” without “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

According to AFP news agency, ground invasion of Gaza threatens to bring the kind of gruelling house-to-house fighting that devastated Iraq’s Mosul and Fallujah in the past few years.

Israel’s evacuation orders in northern Gaza includes essential services like hospitals and has been condemned by international bodies. In a statement, the World Health Organisation said, “Evacuation orders by Israel to hospitals in northern Gaza are a death sentence for the sick and injured.”

“Forcing more than 2000 patients to relocate to southern Gaza, where health facilities are already running at maximum capacity and unable to absorb a dramatic rise in the number patients, could be tantamount to a death sentence,” the statement added.

