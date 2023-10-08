October 08, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing at least 200 people and claiming it had taken dozens of hostages in a surprise assault combining gunmen crossing into Israel and a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza. More than 1,000 people have been wounded.

Israel said the Iran-backed group had declared war as its Army confirmed fighting with militants in several Israeli towns and military bases near Gaza, and PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate. “Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known,” he said. “We are in a war and we will win it.”

The Israeli military said it had responded with air strikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported multiple dead amid heavy explosions. At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israel’s retaliation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri told Al Jazeera that the group was holding a big number of Israeli captives. He said Hamas had enough captives to make Israel free all Palestinians in its jails. Hamas said the attack was driven by what it said were Israel’s escalated attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons. “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel by an unknown number of Hamas gunmen crossing from the Gaza Strip, and the heaviest blow for Israel in the conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago. Reminiscent of the 1973 Yom Kippur holiday attack by Egyptian and Syrian troops, the attacks took Israel by surprise, raising questions about intelligence failure. While it is too early to draw conclusions about the possible impact of the attack on Israel’s continuing occupation of the Palestinian territories, one question demanding urgent attention is why Hamas launched such a massive incursion into Israel knowing that the response would be disproportionate, notes an analysis in today’s edition of The Hindu.

Meanwhile, India has expressed solidarity with Israel . The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday urged nationals to maintain security protocol and “stay close to safety shelters”. The U.S. also “unequivocally” condemned the attacks by “Hamas terrorists” and promised to ensure the key U.S. ally has the means to defend itself. President Joe Biden described the assault as “a terrible tragedy on a human level” and said he had spoken to the Israeli PM to convey his support.

The Hindu Explains

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Which team did the Indian men’s hockey team beat to clinch gold at the Asian Games?

Pakistan

China

Bangladesh

Japan

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.