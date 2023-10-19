October 19, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

A massive blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday has forced doctors to perform surgery — often without anaesthesia — on patients lying on floors, as Israel kept up its attacks on the besieged territory on Wednesday. The Hamas militant group blamed Israel for the massive blast at the al-Ahli Hospital — saying nearly 500 died — while Israel blamed a rocket fired by other Palestinian militants.

Public outrage over the hospital carnage spread through West Asia as U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Israel in hopes of preventing a wider conflict in the region. Mr. Biden said that the hospital blast appeared not to be Israel’s fault. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of the media.

Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel resumed shortly before Mr. Biden’s arrival, after a 12-hour lull. Israeli strikes on Gaza also continued on Wednesday, including on cities in south Gaza that Israel had described as “safe zones” for Palestinian civilians.

After the hospital blast, Jordan cancelled a meeting between Mr. Biden, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli military said in a press briefing on Wednesday morning that it was not firing in the area when the blast occurred and that Israeli radar confirmed a rocket barrage was fired by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad from a nearby cemetery at that time of the blast, around 6:59 p.m. Hamas, on the other hand, accused Israel of “trying hard to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed.”

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Which world leader planned a visit to Israel amid war escalation?

Vladimir Putin

Xi Jinping

Ali Khamenei

Joe Biden

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.