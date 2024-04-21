April 21, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has removed the age limit for purchasing health insurance policies, with effect from April 1. Earlier, there was an age limit of 65 years to buy new health insurance policies. The IRDAI’s latest move is aimed at bringing in extended health benefits to senior citizens.

The IRDAI directive mandates health insurance providers to develop specialised policies catering to senior citizens, and to establish dedicated channels for addressing their claims and grievances. Companies are also encouraged to develop tailored products to meet specific age-related requirements. The IRDAI has said the move will enhance the accessibility and affordability of healthcare coverage across all age groups. The insurers are now also prohibited from refusing to issue policies to individuals with severe medical conditions like cancer, heart or renal failure, and AIDS. The IRDAI is an autonomous and statutory body responsible for managing and regulating India’s insurance and reinsurance industry.

As per the notification, IRDAI has decreased the health insurance waiting period from 48 months to 36 months. According to the insurance regulator, all pre-existing conditions should be covered after 36 months, regardless of whether the policyholder disclosed them initially or not. Put simply, health insurers are prohibited from rejecting claims based on pre-existing conditions after these 36 months.

Industry experts have lauded the decision, saying even the elderly can now access cashless insurance benefits, though premiums for this demographic may be higher. They hope that the move leads to better access to healthcare and reduced burden of medical expenditure for those in the age bracket.

