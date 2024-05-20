A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in “an accident” amid poor weather conditions on Sunday, state media reported, with a search under way and no news yet on his condition. “An accident happened to the helicopter carrying the President” in the Jolfa region of Iran’s western province of East Azerbaijan, state television said.

Rescue teams were headed to the area to locate him and other officials, state media in the Islamic republic reported, adding that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian may also have been aboard the aircraft.

“The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site,” state TV said. The accident happened in the mountainous forest area of Dizmar near the town of Varzaghan, according to the official IRNA news agency.

In a speech carried on state TV, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iranians to “not worry” for the country. “The Iranian people should not worry, there will be no disruption in the country’s work,” Mr. Khamenei said.

Mr. Raisi, 63, was visiting the province on Sunday where he inaugurated a dam project together with his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliev, on the border between the two countries. His convoy included three helicopters, and the other two had “reached their destination safely,” Tasnim news agency said. IRNA said the Foreign Minister and local officials were travelling in the same helicopter as Mr. Raisi. Currently, rescue operations continue in the area. However, “no sign of life” was detected near the crash site, state media reported.

This incident occurred amidst Iran’s raised tensions with Israel and the US. Tehran had launched a wave of drone and missile attack on Israel in retaliation to air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus in which a senior IRGC commander was killed. Israel, along with the U.S., France and Jordan claimed to have intercepted 99% of Iranian drones and missiles mid air. Iran said the matter is concluded for now, but vowed to strike back with greater force if Israel retaliates.

