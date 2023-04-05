April 05, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

India on Tuesday rejected China’s decision to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying that “invented names” will not affect the status of Indian sovereignty over the region.

The Chinese government on Sunday announced it will “standardise” the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. The map released by China shows parts of Arunachal Pradesh instead as inside the southern Tibetan region, that China refers to as Zangnan. The list also includes a town close to Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

This is China’s third attempt to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh -- what it calls an exercise to “standardise geographical names”.

Rejecting China’s claims, India’s official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”

The Chinese notification dated April 2 (No. 548) said that “according to the relevant provisions of the State Council on the management of geographical names, [China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs], together with relevant departments, has standardised some geographical names in southern Tibet. The third batch of supplementary place names for public use in southern Tibet (11 in total) is now officially announced.”

India is currently hosting King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. According to reports, the issue of security was brought up in a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhutanese King, who said that China has not occupied any of its territory. In 2017-18, India and China were involved in a standoff in the Doklam area of Bhutan.

