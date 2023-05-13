May 13, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

India’s retail inflation slid to an 18-month low of 4.7% in April, staying below the Reserve Bank of India’s 6% tolerance threshold for price rise for the second successive month, aided by the base effects from last April when it had hit an eight-year high of 7.8%. Price rise faced by urban consumers cooled to 4.85% in April from 5.9% in March, while it moderated from 5.5% to 4.7% for their rural counterparts. Inflation as per the consumer food price index eased to 3.84% last month from 4.8% in March. Economists emphasised that the base effects from April 2022 were visible in cooling inflation across all broad segments.

However, higher inflation in pulses, personal care products as well as persistent sharp upticks in prices of items such as cereals and milk pose a worry even as vegetable prices are expected to see a seasonal surge. On a sequential basis, the consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.5% while food prices rose 0.6% from March levels, double the month-on-month rise from February to March, when the headline retail inflation on a year-on-year basis was pegged at 5.66%. While vegetable prices continued to fall year-on-year, dropping 6.5% in April, they were up 1.8% over March 2023 prices. Edible oils and fats’ prices witnessed deflation for the third successive month, falling a sharp 12.33% from April 2022, when the immediate aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict had led to a global supply shock.

“The 4.7% inflation print in April not only benefited from the high base but also the cooler than normal temperatures last month, which delayed the seasonal rise in prices of perishable items and helped keep prices of some vegetables under check,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

Milk and milk products’ inflation eased only marginally from 9.3% in March to 8.85% in April, as was the case for cereals (down from 15.3% in March to 13.7% in April), and spices that cooled slightly from 18.2% to 17.4% in April. “The sequential price momentum in items like milk and pulses remains a concern,” said CARE Ratings chief economist Rajani Sinha, who expects retail inflation to remain below 5% till June and average 5.1% for 2023-24. “Weather-related disruptions could be the main threat to food inflation and the overall CPI inflation,” she reckoned.

Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said price pressures were visible in pulses as well, whose inflation rose to 5.3% in April from 4.3% in March. “As traders wait for the new crop in October, there will be pressure on prices and inflation will be on the higher side till then. The monsoon prospects are critical here as pulses are vulnerable given limited access to irrigation,” he noted. There was a consensus among economists that the central bank would continue its pause on interest rate hikes, emboldened by the moderation in headline inflation, but rate cuts remain unlikely amid worries about the monsoon and the kharif crop.

