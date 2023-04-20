April 20, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

India is set to overtake China to become the world’s most populous country by the middle of 2023, according to data released by the United Nations. India’s population is pegged to reach 142.86 crore against China’s 142.57 crore. This shows India will have 29 lakh more people than its Asian neighbour. The U.S. is a distant third, the data by the State of World Population Report, 2023 of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) showed.

The report says contrary to the alarm bells about exploding numbers, population trends everywhere point to slower growth and ageing societies. Just eight countries will account for half the projected growth in global population by 2050 — the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania — while two-thirds of people now live in a country where lifetime fertility corresponds with zero growth.

At a time when there have been increasing calls for imposing a two-child norm in India, the UN agency said its findings for India too had suggested that “population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public”.

It called for a radical rethink on how countries address changing demographies and cautioned against use of family planning as a tool for achieving fertility targets. Imposition of such targets can lead to imbalanced sex ratios, preferential health and nutrition for male children, denial of the paternity of girl children, violence against women for giving birth to girl children, and coercion of women to have fewer or greater numbers of children. “With close to 50% of its population below the age of 25, India has a time-bound opportunity to benefit from the demographic dividend,” and that it must convert this into “economic benefits through additional investments in health, education, and quality jobs for young people.”

The report recommended policies with gender equality and rights at their heart, such as parental leave programmes, child tax credits and policies that promote gender equality in the workplace. Check out The Hindu’s In Focus podcast decoding India’s population conundrum.

