May 28, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The new triangular Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces the old circular structure, both dressed in red sandstone for continuity. Their interiors though, are a study in contrast. The 16-foot-high bronze Mahatma Gandhi sits in between, the silent arbitrator between the past and the present.

In place of the “disappearing dome” over the central hall, the new building is flat-roofed and fitted with a golden spire, much like those in temples and gurdwaras.

Where the old building had wooden panelling and high ceilings, the new structure has lights embedded into ceilings of gold. Peacock feather motifs are emblazoned on both the ceiling and carpet in the Lok Sabha, and lotus motifs in the Rajya Sabha. The tradition of red upholstery, carpeting and wall cladding for the Upper House and green for the Lower continues. Now, there is no central hall that was used for joint parliamentary sessions. In its place is an open-to-the-sky courtyard and three cafes as a neutral ground.

The new Lok Sabha can seat 888 members, with the capacity to expand it to 1,272 during joint sessions, while the Rajya Sabha will seat 384. Both chambers are roughly three times bigger than those in the old Parliament. The old Lower House chamber had a significantly inadequate 148-member capacity at inception, necessitating remodelling for expansion in the 1950s, with the first floor added in the 1960s. The increased floor space came at the cost of aesthetics and convenience, with many seats placed behind the 12 pillars that hold up the building. Similarly, the Upper House could initially accommodate only 86 members, and alterations were made to increase its capacity to 250.

There are now 92 chambers for Cabinet Ministers and party offices.

Cushioned seats with desks are provided for members, with two people to a seating unit. Each seat has a biometric-based digital voting console and a smart screen for members to access documents. Interiors have been made “disruption proof”, with the Chairperson and Speaker’s seat placed at a higher elevation than in the old building, making it difficult for members to wave placards in their faces. The reporters’ table, where key officials in charge of running the administration of Parliament sit, now has a wooden barricade running all around it. Check out photos of India’s new Parliament building in this gallery.

The Hindu Explains

