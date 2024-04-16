April 16, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

Iran said that it would “soon” allow Indian officials to meet with the 17 Indian crew members detained after its forces seized an Israel-linked ship, MSC Aries, as the issue was raised by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who spoke to the Foreign Ministers of both Iran and Israel late on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons during a visit to Bengaluru on Monday, he said, “Almost 90 lakh Indian citizens are living in [the Gulf region]. A large part of our shipping passes through this part and our oil comes from this part of the world. This is enormously sensitive region and we are very concerned when there is this kind of escalation in hostilities”.

In a readout of the conversation between Mr. Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian released on Monday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said they had discussed Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel in what it called a response to Israel’s attack on an Iranian embassy on April 1 in which seven Iranian diplomats and commanders died, as well as the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jaishankar said he had also shared India’s “concern at the developments”, indicating Iran’s drone and missile attacks, with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. India has not directly referred to Iran’s strikes on Israel, suggesting a more neutral approach by New Delhi given India’s strong strategic ties with both countries.

However, the MEA statement was received with some disappointment in Israel. “As a supporter of Indian foreign policy, I find the weak, balanced MEA statement disappointing. I expected India to publicly condemn the attack, as did so many other friends [and] partners of Israel around the world,” wrote former Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon. Mr. Carmon was referring to the statements by the U.S., its allies and Western countries strongly condemning the strikes and affirming support for Israel, in contrast to the statement from New Delhi.

Israel and Iran have been engaged in conflict since April 1 when Tel Aviv made an air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus in which a senior IRGC commander was killed. In retaliation, Iran launched a wave of drone and missile attack on Israel on Sunday night.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

The BJP’s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has vowed to promote the work of which Tamil poet and philosopher globally?

Periyar

Thiruvalluvar

Subramania Bharati

Bharatidasan

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.