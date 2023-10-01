October 01, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

India has taken up the requirement of additional security for the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. The matter was raised with the authorities in London after High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from entering a gurdwara on Albert Drive in Glasgow by two men.

Mr Doraiswami, on a tour of Scotland, has been holding several meetings with the Indian diaspora there. “The High Commissioner went to the gurdwara as he was invited by the gurdwara committee but there were two persons who came and stopped him from stepping out. We have taken up the matter with the U.K. authorities and asked them that they should have arranged security for our envoy on the ground,” said a person with knowledge of the exchange between the two sides.

The Hindu was also told that India does not want the shadow of the ongoing spat with Canada to fall on India’s relations with the U.K. and is willing to regard the latest incident as an aberration. “The High Commissioner has been visiting other gurdwaras in the U.K. without any incident and there has been no protest against his entry into those premises. This latest incident indicates it was aimed at generating some propaganda points and that is why he avoided a confrontation. The gurdwara committee’s invite still stands,” The Hindu was told.

In a statement, the Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha strongly condemned the “disorderly behaviour” and said the local police are investigating the matter.

The High Commission of India in London separately said in a statement that the event at the Glasgow gurdwara was organised by “senior community leaders, ladies and committee members, and a member of Scottish Parliament.” “The High Commission of India has reported this disgraceful incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Metropolitan Police. Multiple community organisations including the organisers have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits,” the statement added.

The incident has, meanwhile, added to the current tension that erupted after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of being involved in the June 18 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of Khalistan Tiger Force in Surrey, British Columbia.

Earlier this year, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters took down the Indian tricolour at the High Commission in London. This led to a tense phase of diplomatic exchanges during which India downgraded security for the U.K. High Commission and the residence of the U.K. High Commissioner. India has been urging the U.K. authorities to provide stricter security for Indian diplomats.

