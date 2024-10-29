On October 28, India and Spain jointly slammed attacks on the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, called the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and said that ensuring safety and security of peacekeepers is of “paramount importance and must be ensured by all.” Both nations are among the top troop-contributing nations to the UNIFIL.

A joint statement was issued following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez, asserting that the inviolability of UN premises and the sanctity of their mandate must be respected. Israel’s incursion into Lebanon has seen a series of attacks on the UNIFIL, with peacekeepers and positions targeted by the Israel Defence Forces multiple times since the Israeli offensive commenced in Lebanon. As of October 20, India has contributed 903 troops under the UNIFIL, while Spain has sent 676 soldiers. The meeting between the two leaders also saw the inauguration of the final assembly line (FAL) for the C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara, which was set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus under a ₹21,935-crore contract with Spain inked in September 2021. The C-295 aircraft are meant to replace the Avro aircraft presently in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Of the 56 aircraft which are part of the deal, the FAL will manufacture 40, while 16 will come in fly-away condition. The first C-295 aircraft was delivered in September 2023, and the IAF has already inducted six aircraft in its 11 Squadron based in Vadodara. The last of the 16 fly-away aircraft is expected to be delivered by August 2025. In his statement, Mr. Modi expressed confidence that the C-295 aircraft manufactured in the Tata complex in Vadodara would be exported worldwide in the future. He noted that India’s defence exports had increased 30 times over the past decade, with the country now exporting equipment to more than 100 countries.

