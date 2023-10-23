October 23, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

India on Sunday became the latest country to rush help to the civilian population of Gaza Strip which is facing blockade and Israeli military operation. The relief material was delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent at the El Arish airbase of Egypt, located close to the Gaza border.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said an IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material departed for El-Arish airport with essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets and other necessary items.

Meanwhile, a second convoy of 17 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza from the Rafah border crossing following an initial delivery of 20 trucks on Saturday after intensive negotiations and U.S. pressure, even as Israeli warplanes struck targets across the Palestinian enclave overnight and into Sunday, and two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, triggering fears of an escalation of conflict. Hamas said overnight raids killed at least 80 people and destroyed more than 30 houses. Six trucks with fuel to power generators at two hospitals crossed from Egypt, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said. Power is one of the main worries for the seven specialist wards across Gaza treating premature babies to help with breathing and provide critical support, for example when their organs are not developed enough. UNICEF has warned that the lives of at least 120 newborn babies on incubators in hospitals are at risk as fuel stocks run out.

Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed more than 4,600 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. More than 1,750 children have already been killed by Israeli strikes launched against the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 Hamas attacks. Here The Hindu’s data team analyses how five wars in 15 years have stifled Gaza’s growth.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, meanwhile, has said if the U.S. and Israel “do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control”.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that he had ordered the deployment of a second carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean and additional Patriot battalions. The Pentagon said the move aimed to defend U.S. ally Israel amid what it called “escalations by Iran” and its proxies across the region. Check out further coverage by The Hindu on the Israel-Palestine conflict here.

