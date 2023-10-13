October 13, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, India reiterated its call for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state on Thursday, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying that there was an “obligation” to uphold humanitarian principles. Operation Ajay, India’s mission to rescue its citizens from conflict-hit Israel, began on Thursday evening, with an Air India flight reaching Israel to evacuate 230 Indians. The flight is expected to return to New Delhi around 5 a.m. on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly press briefing that India is in close contact with “relevant stakeholders” on the fast unfolding situation in Israel-Palestine. “India always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel,” Mr. Bagchi said.

Mr. Bagchi added that there are around 18,000 Indians in Israel right now, with about a dozen in the West Bank, and at least four in the Gaza Strip that is being bombed by Israel. He indicated that India is keeping “all options” on the table and will press more aircraft into service for the operation if needed.

India considers last Saturday’s strike against Israel a “terrorist attack” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned terrorism and expressed solidarity with the Israeli people following the attack by Hamas. While Mr. Bagchi emphasised the requirement to fight against international terrorism, he did not give a clear answer to a journalist’s question on whether India considers Hamas a terror organisation, saying that such a determination was the responsibility of other departments.

The Palestine-based militant group Hamas first launched a land and sea attack on Israel in West Asia on Saturday, killing 1300 (read Stanly Johny’s analysis in the Hindu about what Hamas sought to achieve through this attack). Israel retaliated with an air attack on the Gaza Strip; 1530 people have been killed so far.

