India’s decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 has made it “difficult” for those in Pakistan who advocated engagement in the past, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told The Hindu on Friday. The restoration of Statehood to J&K could be “one step”, he said, adding that the action was the “only thing” holding up India-Pakistan talks. Hence, he had not requested any bilateral meeting with his host, Minister S. Jaishankar, he said, during his visit to Goa for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council for Foreign Ministers, the first by a Pakistani Foreign Minister since 2011.

Later, calling Mr. Bhutto Zardari a “promoter, justifier and spokesperson” of terrorism, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hit out at Islamabad for its continued support to terror groups. Speaking at the end of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council For Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) that he chaired, Mr. Jaishankar said. Indians felt “outrage” over an incident on Friday, referring to the firing in Rajouri in which five Indian soldiers were killed.

The spat between the two countries came even as the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting agreed to strengthen cooperation in a number of areas, including economic and technological spheres. Announcing the results of the Ministers’ deliberations, Mr. Jaishankar said India’s proposals on making English an additional official language to Russian and Chinese at the SCO, and setting up working groups on innovation, start-ups and traditional medicines were being discussed.

Mr. Bhutto Zardari told The Hindu that he hoped the SCO countries could build a constructive agenda for regional integration. Asked whether the two countries can still discuss other issues such as health and religious pilgrimages, he said, “There is genuine willingness on the Pakistan side to address all issues and resolve all issues through dialogue. But the actions of August 5 really slammed the door shut on that process. We would like India, the Indian government to create an environment conducive to talks and as soon as we return to the status quo of August 4, 2019, I believe we can engage in a meaningful dialogue.” The SCO Foreign Ministers meeting agreed on a 15-point decision document that will be taken forward to the SCO Heads of State Summit due on July 3-4 in Delhi.

Briefing journalists in the evening, Mr. Jaishankar said he was forced to distinguish between hosting the Pakistan Foreign Minister as a member of the SCO, and “treating him differently” for Mr. Bhutto’s comments on terrorism. “As a Foreign Minister of an SCO member state, Mr. Bhutto Zardari was treated accordingly. As a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and countered, including at the SCO meeting itself,” Mr. Jaishankar said. He also responded sharply to questions about China’s official statement issued after his meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on Thursday, that stated that the situation at the Line of Actual control (LAC) was “stable”. “That’s not the issue,” Mr. Jaishankar said, adding that India and China need to take the disengagement process forward. “India China relations are not normal and cannot be normal if peace and tranquillity are disturbed,” he said.

