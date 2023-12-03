December 03, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

As many as 118 countries signed a pledge to triple installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 during the ongoing COP-28 climate summit in Dubai on Saturday and India is among those countries whose name is not on the list. The other conspicuous absence is that of China, the country that has the world’s largest installed renewable energy capacity.

Though the plan to substantially increase renewable energy capacity and energy efficiency and firm it up into a declaration at COP-28 was first floated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this April, it was first mentioned as a concrete proposal in the New Delhi G-20 declaration in September. The Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge has committed to tripling worldwide installed renewable energy generation capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts (GW) and to double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements to more than 4% by 2030.

Officials in the Indian delegation did not respond to requests for comment by The Hindu on the reasons for India not signing the pledge. A person in the know, however, said some of the language in the text was “problematic”.

India as part of its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) has already committed to installing 500 GW of electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As of March 2023, Power Minister R.K. Singh said India already has close to 170 GW of installed capacity. Tripling this actually overshoots the 500 GW commitment but there is as yet global disagreement on whether large dams — India considers them as renewable energy sources — are indeed renewable sources.

Notably, the pledge that countries have committed to has little legal sanctity and is yet to be included in the main negotiating texts that are being worked upon before a final COP-28 agreement is ironed out by December 12. Both the U.S. and Brazil, which have the second and third-largest installed renewable energy capacity, have signed the pledge.

Meanwhile, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday said the climate talks must respond to the needs of the developing nations, especially the vulnerable mountain countries. Addressing a meeting at COP28, the U.N. Secretary-General emphasised that nearly a third of Nepal’s ice had vanished in just over 30 years, and it was directly linked to greenhouse gas pollution that heats up the planet. He added that unless there is a change in course, “a catastrophe can be unleashed.”

