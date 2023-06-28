June 28, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

Ahead of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India needed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as the country could not run with the dual system of “separate laws for separate communities”. In an address to booth-level workers of the BJP in Bhopal, he clearly signalled his government’s intent on bringing the UCC. His statement comes less than a fortnight after the 22nd Law Commission of India sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations, on the UCC.

He said, “Colleagues, Muslims in India will have to understand which political parties are instigating them to ruin them while reaping benefits for themselves. These days, we are seeing that such people are being instigated in the name of Uniform Civil Code. You tell me, if in the same family there is one law for one member and another law for a second member, will that household be able to function? Can one run the country with such dual system?”

Attacking his political opponents for using Muslims to further their interests at the cost of the community’s well-being, particularly that of the Pasmanda Muslims, Mr. Modi said that same rights for all citizens had been mentioned in the Constitution too.

With Ram temple and Article 370 out of the way, the UCC is the only major fundamental plank that the BJP has termed its “core issues” left to be addressed and implemented. The party since its inception and even during Jana Sangh days has backed the same. While a BJP government in Uttarakhand had formed an expert panel to implement the UCC, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh — a State that goes to polls this year and one where Tuesday’s event was held — has also spoken about constituting a similar committee

ADVERTISEMENT

.By flagging the issue so strongly in his address, however, Mr. Modi has left no one in any doubt that he, at least, intends to bring the UCC sooner rather than later.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

The Wagner Group is a military company based out of which country?

Russia

Ukraine

Afghanistan

The U.S.

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.