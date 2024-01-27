January 27, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

India and France have announced a “defence industrial road map” for cooperation on defence production, future collaboration on “co-design and co-development” of military hardware, as well as key agreements on space cooperation, officials said. The road map was part of a number of agreements between the two countries that were sealed during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur on Thursday, that will also bring some parity with the India-U.S. defence production plan finalised last year. However, differences over some of the language on the road map held up a “joint statement” between them for several hours on Friday before it was released.

Mr. Macron was in Delhi as part of a short 30-hour visit to India, and was accompanied by a delegation of 40 officials, including his new Minister for Foreign Affairs Stéphane Séjourné, and Ministers of Defence and Culture. The two sides also signed a new agreement for a defence-space partnership that will see them collaborate on “space situational awareness”, and an MoU on coordinating on satellite launches, along with other agreements on partnerships in energy, digital health, agriculture, and education. While the two countries did not announce any progress on negotiations for the big-ticket government-to-government deals on fighter jets, engines and submarines that were announced during Mr. Modi’s visit to Paris last July, officials said that at least one joint venture for the local manufacture of civilian helicopters was agreed between Airbus and TATA.

Two mega multi-billion dollar defence deals in the pipeline between the two countries — the 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for the Indian Navy’s aircraft carriers, and three additional Scorpene-class conventional submarines — are currently in the cost negotiation phase, sources said. As reported by The Hindu earlier, the deals could be ready for conclusion by year-end. “The focus and priority of the [industrial defence] roadmap is to actually identify opportunities for partnership in the defence industrial sector that prioritises co-designing, co-development, co-production and also build the defence supply chains between the two countries,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two sides did not report any breakthrough on the civil nuclear cooperation agreement to build reactors at Jaitapur that was first signed in 2009, and saw a techno-commercial offer made by French company EDF in 2020. When asked about the reasons for the delay, Mr. Kwatra said that “technical and engineering elements”, putting a financing mechanism into place, and ensuring localisation of supplies were still being discussed between EDF and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). Mr. Kwatra added that the French government had also raised the issue of a French journalist who could be deported after she was handed a notice by the government, but insisted that this was a matter of “compliance of the rules”.

On Friday, at least 30 foreign correspondents based in India issued a letter of protest over the case, saying that they were all “grappling with increased visa restrictions in recent years”, and appealing to the government to help “facilitate the vital work of a free press in line with India’s democratic traditions”. India-France ties are believed to have been strengthened by Mr. Macron’s acceptance of Mr. Modi’s Republic Day invitation, made only about a month in advance after U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his inability to come to India for Republic Day and the Quad Summit. This was Mr. Macron’s third visit to India, the seventh time he has met Mr. Modi since January 2023, and the sixth time a French President has been invited to the Republic Day parade, the maximum number for any country.

