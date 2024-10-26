India and China would undertake “coordinated patrolling” in Depsang and Demchok along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh to avoid face-offs, as disengagement in both areas was expected to be completed by October 29, Army sources said. They added that the patrols were set to resume by the “month-end”.

As per an official source, it had been agreed that Chinese patrols would be allowed in Yangste, Arunachal Pradesh “as before and not be blocked”.

Army sources said the disengagement was expected to be completed by October 29, with a return to the pre-April 2020 situation, and patrols resuming after that. “A general framework agreement was concluded first at the diplomatic level and subsequently, a detailed agreement outlining the modalities of disengagement as well the patrolling was concluded at the Corps Commander level on Monday,” the sources said on Friday.

The current agreement pertained to only Depsang and Demchok, the two remaining friction points, they said. The deal would restore the ground status to one that existed before April 2020, they stressed. The agreement, in principle, meant that the Indian Army would be able to resume patrols up to the Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13 in the Depsnag area, which it last managed to access in January 2020.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been blocking Indian patrols from going beyond the Y-junction in the strategic Depsang plains.

Other than eastern Ladakh, the latest disengagement plan also included the Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh, where Chinese patrols would be allowed, an official source said. “There is an understanding that Chinese patrols will be allowed in Yangste like before and their movement will not be blocked”, the source said. Yangtse in Tawang was one of the identified disputed areas between the two countries and the PLA patrols there were unusually big as compared to other areas, said the official. The area had witnessed consistent transgressions since 2011 with one transgression reported every year during summer months.

Army sources denied any “quid pro quo” in other sectors, including Arunachal Pradesh, in order to arrive at this agreement, stating that this was a standalone arrangement while talks were on all along the LAC. However, the agreement also meant that there was no resumption of patrols yet in the other friction points from where disengagement had already been undertaken and the buffer zones set up as part of the agreement continued to remain in place. These areas included Galwan, north and south Banks of Pangong Tso, PP15 & PP17A in the Gogra Hot Springs area.

Adequate measures were being taken to ensure that troops did not come face to face and avoid face-offs. “Patrols will be spaced in such a manner that there would be no face-offs. Patrols will be coordinated by both sides,” sources said, stating that there would be regular interactions at various levels on the ground in all sectors to build confidence and avoid any flare-up of tensions. Army sources also acknowledged that the de-induction process was a long-drawn one and would take time. “Discussions regarding resuming patrols at other friction areas are under way. There are talks going on in all sectors along the LAC.”

While patrols may symbolically resume soon, with winter about to set in, the area would be closed for a few months, putting a pause on patrols.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

In which year did Sikkim become part of India?

1983

1998

1975

1961

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.