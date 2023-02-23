February 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

In the first visit by a top Indian official to China in more than three years, the two countries on Wednesday discussed proposals for disengaging in the two remaining friction areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to create conditions to “restore normalcy” in relations.

Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shilpak Ambule, led the Indian delegation for the 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) and held talks with top Chinese border officials. He also met with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying. The MEA said both sides “reviewed the situation along the LAC” and “discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector and create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations”.

A statement from the Chinese side said both sides “reviewed the positive progress” and outcomes of disengagement in Galwan Valley and four other friction areas, while exchanging views on the next stage of talks. It added that both sides “agreed to move forward on the basis of the consensus previously reached, accelerate the resolution of issues related to the western section of the Sino-Indian border, and reach a mutually acceptable solution at an early date”.

Both sides agreed to hold the 18th round of talks between senior military commanders at an early date, with the last round held on December 20, 2022.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff following a violent clash in eastern Ladakh in 2020. India has been pressing for quick disengagement of troops from the remaining friction points, insisting that peace and tranquillity along the border are prerequisites for progress in overall bilateral ties. The two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area as a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks. Here’s an episode of the In Focus podcast of The Hindu that discusses disengagement along the border, and how the countries can rebuild their broken trust.

