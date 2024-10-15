The diplomatic relations between India and Canada suffered a major blow on Monday (October 15, 2024) when India decided to withdraw its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other senior diplomats stationed in Canada. Soon after, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including the chargé d’affaires Stewart Ross Wheeler.

The developments came shortly after the Canadian government declared the six Indian officials as “persons of interest” for their alleged role in the June 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. He was a Canadian citizen. In September 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government was investigating “credible allegations” that Indian Government agents was linked to the killing. India had denied any role in the killing, calling the allegations absurd.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that six Canadian diplomats — Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, First Secretaries Marie Catherine Joly, Ian Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka, Paula Orjuela — had been expelled. “They have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024,” said the MEA in its announcement. The MEA described the Canadian allegations as “preposterous imputations”, arguing that the matter was linked with the political challenges that the Trudeau government was facing on the domestic front in Canada. Associated Press news agency also reported that the Canadian government had expelled six Indian diplomats, including the High Commissioner.

Monday’s statement accused Mr. Trudeau of providing space to “violent extremists and terrorists” who have harassed and threatened Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. The Indian statement also declared that since Prime Minister Trudeau accused Indian officials in September 2023, Ottawa had not shared a “shred of evidence” regarding the Nijjar case with India.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

How many countries contribute to the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon?

30

34

28

24

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.