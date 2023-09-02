September 02, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Setting the ball rolling, constituents of the INDIA bloc have resolved to initiate talks on seat-sharing arrangements “immediately” and to conclude them “at the earliest”, though without setting a specific deadline. At the meeting held in Mumbai on Friday, they decided that the talks will be conducted in a “collaborative spirit of give and take”. The meeting, the partners said, was held in an atmosphere of bonhomie but according to sources, differences emerged over the issue of caste census. The parties under INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) also announced the names of two committees — a 14-member coordination and election strategy committee and a 19-member campaign committee, along with three working groups for social media (12 members), media (19), and research (11). Conceding the political reality, especially in States like Kerala, where seat sharing is not possible since two constituents, the Congress and the Left, are engaged in a head-on battle, the resolution said the INDIA parties would “contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha election together as far as possible”. According to sources, at least five parties demanded that a deadline be fixed for working out the formula, but the larger consensus was that such a deadline cannot be dictated at the central level since it has to be worked out by the States.

The parties also resolved to hold public rallies at the earliest across the country on issues of public importance. A proposal was mooted to have five rallies at Patna, Nagpur, Delhi, Chennai and Guwahati, deliberately omitting the election-going States, since there is no seat-sharing arrangement in place for the Assembly elections. “It could get embarrassing if two or more INDIA constituents are fighting against each other,” one of the leaders said. Lastly, it was decided that the INDIA parties will coordinate communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme Judega Bharat, Jiteega India (India will unite, India will win) in different languages. During the meeting, it is learnt that there were suggestions that in view of the special session of Parliament called by the government, a separate resolution should be passed flagging the Opposition’s agenda for it, including the need to have a caste census and to revive the women’s reservation Bill. The Opposition continued to put pressure on the ruling BJP after it set up a panel to explore the feasibility of holding parliamentary and Assembly elections simultaneously. Rahul Gandhi told a press conference the INDIA bloc’s success would depend on how it unravels illusions about Prime Minister Modi.

