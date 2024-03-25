March 25, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Opposition’s Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) will hold a rally on March 31 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan – the site of many iconic demonstrations – against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. The rally’s aim is to “safeguard the country’s interests and democracy,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi Singh, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely, and others announced at a press conference in the capital on Sunday.

The Opposition has accused the central government of misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its leaders, which has led to an uneven contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED from his official residence on Thursday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a scrapped excise policy. He has been remanded to ED custody till March 28.

The objectives of the New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, introduced in November 2021, were to maximize revenue, combat the sale of counterfeit alcohol, and enhance consumer experience. However, it was annulled in August 2022, due to opposition and allegations of irregularities. Watch a video about it here.

“We will hold a ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event,” said Gopal Rai, AAP’s Delhi convenor.

Opposition parties, including AAP, have questioned the ED’s action against Mr. Kejriwal, claiming that no money trail has been found in the excise policy case despite a two-year-long investigation. “However, a ₹60 crore money trail has been found. They arrested Sarath Reddy [director of Aurobindo Pharma] in the excise policy case, but he was released on the condition that he gives a statement against Kejriwal and donate ₹60 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds,” Mr. Rai said.

