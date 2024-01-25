January 25, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

The Trinamool Congress has shut the door on any alliance with the Congress in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha election, with party chief and CM Mamata Banerjee adding that the future of a national alliance would be considered after the election. “I had no discussions with the Congress party or anyone else. We had given a proposal which they refused from the start. Since then, our party has decided that we will fight alone in West Bengal,” she said.

The Trinamool has expressed frustration with the seat-sharing talks, where it offered two seats to the Congress. The Congress had sought six seats. Of the 42 MPs that Bengal sends to the Lok Sabha, two are currently from the Congress and 23 are from the Trinamool. The Congress continued to cling to the hope for a way forward in the discussions, with communications chief Jairam Ramesh stressing that both parties were engaged in a fight against the BJP. Ms. Banerjee also expressed her displeasure that the Congress had not informed her that its ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would enter West Bengal. Asked whether she would continue to be part of the INDIA bloc, Ms. Banerjee emphasised that the alliance is not made of one party. “The regional parties, we will be all together. We have said they [Congress] should fight alone in 300 seats, and leave the remaining to regional parties where they should not interfere. If they interfere in the remaining seats, then we will think otherwise,” the West Bengal CM said. Ms. Banerjee’s remarks come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party was in talks with the Trinamool over seat-sharing. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has also dismissed the possibility of an alliance with the Congress in the State and reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the Lok Sabha election.

While the INDIA bloc is facing its grimmest crisis seven months after its formation, its leaders are not exactly despondent with the prospect of divisions in the two States as it may help in blunting the anti-incumbency sentiments faced by the two ruling parties. The Congress responded without rancour, with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterating former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s words that the INDIA bloc cannot be imagined without Ms. Banerjee or the Trinamool. The breakdown of the alliance in West Bengal was anticipated, with the Congress’s local unit relentlessly attacking the Trinamool, especially CM Mamata Banerjee, and the prevarication of its Delhi leadership. In Punjab though, the two sides are not ruling out some sort of electoral understanding.

