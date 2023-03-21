March 21, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

During his visit to New Delhi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged India to take a common stand with it on the importance of maintaining international order in light of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Mr. Kishida was in India for a little more than a day on March 20.

Mr. Kishida’s remark was strategically timed as it came the same day when Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Moscow to discuss the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. China looks to Russia as a source of oil and gas for its economy as well as a partner in standing up to the U.S. and European countries and their domination of global affairs.

In his interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Kishida also brought up the agendas of the G-7, to be held in Hiroshima in May, and the G-20, to be held in Delhi in September, on issues such as debt financing, food and energy security. Although India is not an official member of the G-7 bloc of the world’s seven most developed countries, it will be a special invitee at the summit scheduled for May 19-21. Other special invitees include Brazil, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, the Cook Islands and Comoros.

Mr. Kishida praised Mr. Modi’s statement from September 2022 that “this era is not of war”, and officials said Japan is hopeful that India would be more “forthcoming” during the upcoming G-7 summit.

“I reaffirmed with Prime Minister Modi our commitment to strongly upholding international order based on the rule of law,” said Mr. Kishida, adding that the G-7 and G-20 blocs have similar views on issues such as “development finance, food security, climate change and energy”.

