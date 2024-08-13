Indian Institute of Technology, Madras was named the best education institution in the country for the sixth time since 2019, according to the overall ranking based on parameters identified and defined in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) . The institute also retained the first place among engineering colleges for the ninth year, since 2016.

The rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday, August 12, 2024. The 2024 rankings were done across 16 categories – three more than last year. The new categories are open universities, skill universities, and State public universities. Mr. Pradhan also said that “sustainability” is also being considered as a criterion, possibly from the next year.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is the top institution under both the universities and research categories, retaining both positions since 2016 and 2021, respectively.

IIM Ahmedabad continued to be the top management institute for the fifth consecutive year since 2020. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi was ranked the best college for medical sciences, in the top spot for the seventh consecutive year. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, is the best college for pharmacy while Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is the best college to pursue dental science. IIT Bombay is the best ‘innovational institution’ followed by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi.

Delhi University’s Hindu College and Miranda House were the top two in the colleges category. IIT Roorkee was ranked first in architecture and planning for the fourth consecutive year. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, was ranked the best law school, the seventh year in a row.

“In all, 10,845 applications for ranking were made by these 6,517 unique institutions under various categories/domains including 2,781 in overall category, 1,463 in engineering and 3,371 in general degree colleges,” the Union Education Ministry said.

Top 100 in overall category included 23 State public universities, 22 private deemed universities, 16 IITs, nine NITs, seven central universities, seven private universities, four AIIMS, IISERs and government deemed universities each, three other CFTIs and one college.

