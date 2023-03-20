March 20, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

The Punjab Police stepped up its manhunt for pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, with multiple teams raiding several locations on Sunday, leading to the arrest of 34 more of his associates, taking the total number of such arrests to 112. A vehicle allegedly used by him while escaping from the police on Saturday was seized, police said, and added that two fresh cases were registered against the radical preacher and his associates following his escape and the seizure of illegal weapons from his organisation Waris Punjab De (WPD).

On Sunday, the police and paramilitary forces conducted flag marches in sensitive areas to keep a check on anti-social elements. Prohibitory orders were also imposed. The police warned of strict action against spreading fake news, rumours and hate speech, while the ban on mobile Internet services across the State was extended till Tuesday noon to prevent any incitement to violence by his supporters.

Four of Mr. Amritpal’s aides were taken to eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh by a special Air Force flight yesterday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised adequate security for the arrested quartet, even while playing down the scale of the operation.

On Monday, Mr. Amritpal’s uncle and driver also surrendered before the police in Jalandhar.

It is learnt that the crackdown on Mr. Amritpal and his supporters was meticulously planned by the State police in coordination with Central agencies, based on inputs about his links with several wanted terrorists and Khalistani sympathisers operating from outside the country. The agencies have been investigating Mr. Amritpal’s suspected association with elements backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. Now declared a fugitive, the accused had been indulging in hate speeches and had glorified use of weapons.

The agencies suspect that the U.K.-based Avtar Singh Khanda, a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Jagtar Singh Tara, is his main handler.

