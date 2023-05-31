May 31, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Kuki civil society groups in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Tuesday and appealed for 15-day peace in the violence-hit State, a member of the Kuki group said.

Trouble in Manipur began with protests on March 27 against a High Court order seeking the inclusion of the Meitei community into the State’s Scheduled Tribe list, but soon turned violent with representatives of the Kuki-Zomi community including BJP MLAs seeking a “separate administration”.

The Centre is likely to announce a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the violence in Manipur, Muan Tombing, general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) told The Hindu. “We assured the Minister that we will not attack any group but if attacked, we will defend ourselves,” Mr. Tombing said.

Friction between the Kuki community and the Meiteis over the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the dominant Meitei community took a violent turn on May 3. Many tribals, mostly Kukis, were stranded in the Imphal area whereas several Meiteis were stranded in Churachandpur and the Hill districts. According to Mr. Tombing, Mr. Shah has promised a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the State.

“We told him [Amit Shah] that till Meitei groups — the Aarambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun — surrendered the weapons looted from police armoury, we will not lay down arms,” Mr. Tombing added. “Peace and prosperity of Manipur is top priority,” a statement by the Home Ministry said. It also added that Mr. Shah instructed senior officials of the Manipur Police, Central armed police forces, and the Army to strictly deal with any activities disturbing peace.

The Union Minister also met members of the civil society organisations and a group of women leaders of the Meitei community in Imphal and Kuki-Zo groups in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.

“They expressed their commitment to peace and assured us that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur...Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the State,” the Home Minister said.

