In its first reaction to U.S. accusing an Indian official to the plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, said that the case is a “matter of concern”. The government said it would investigate the U.S. indictment of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who allegedly hired a hitman to kill the Sikhs for Justice founder earlier this year. India has maintained that such hit jobs was not government policy.

The U.S. indictment described a “senior Indian official” based in Delhi and dealing with security and Intelligence matters as the man directing the plot, who enlisted Gupta, a person involved in the illegal trade of drugs and weapons, to arrange the assassination of Pannun. The charges, which have been found worthy of prosecution by a grand jury in the U.S., did not name the Indian official, referred to as ‘CC-1’, but said that he had been “identified”.

News reports — that have not been denied in either Delhi or Washington yet — added that the information about the plot had been previously shared by U.S. President Joseph Biden and several other key U.S. officials with their Indian counterparts. India has already set up a “high-level” committee to inquire into the allegations.

According to the U.S. indictment, Mr. Gupta had initially tried to engage the services of the hitman — who was actually an undercover American agent — to carry out the Nijjar killing, suggesting that there were three other targets in Canada that the Indian government was seeking to eliminate, apart from Pannun in the U.S. However, on June 16, just two days before Nijjar was shot dead, Mr. Gupta indicated that a hitman had already been engaged for the purpose, it said.

MEA spokesperson, Mr. Arindam Bagchi, said in a press briefing that India’s real concern with Canada remained the presence of separatists in the country. “Insofar as Canada is concerned, they have consistently given space to anti-India extremists and violence. That is at the heart of the issue,” Mr. Bagchi said, calling on Canada to follow the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. “We have also seen interference in our internal affairs. This is obviously unacceptable,” he added.

