Following a collision between Darbhanga-bound Bagmati Express and a stationary goods train on Friday night, the Railways ordered for a high-level inquiry to ascertain the cause. Nine injuries and no fatalities have been reported, although 11 coaches of the express train derailed on impact, leaving a parcel van in flames and mangled coaches strewn across the crash site.

After crossing Ponneri railway station (Thiruvallur district of Chennai), the Darbhanga-bound train received the green signal to pass through the main line towards the next station, Kavaraipettai, near Gummidipoondi. However, the express train carrying more than 1,600 passengers experienced a “heavy jerk” while entering the station. It ended up entering the loop line instead, and colliding with the rear of a goods train stabled there, around 8:30 p.m., according to the Railways.

General Manager at Southern Railways, R.N. Singh, who visited the spot on Saturday, observed that it was “unusual” for the express train to enter the loop line after having received the signal for the main line. However, he did not ascertain if signal failure was the cause of the incident.

Reacting to the development early on Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said that officials were on spot for rescue operations. The Deputy CM slammed the Centre for the occurrence. He said that steps should be taken to prevent such accidents which, according to him, had become a “sequel of incidents”. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi compared the occurrence to the Balasore train collision earlier this year. He held, “Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned”, adding, “accountability starts at the top. How many more families must be destroyed before this government wakes up?”

