March 07, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

A week after blast, The Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on Friday

A week after a blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield, Bengaluru, the popular eatery is set to reopen the branch on Friday on Shivaratri. According to the co-founders, Divya and Raghavendra Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara are set to attend the reopening function at 6 p.m.

PM Modi to present first ever National Creators Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday, his office said, noting that it has been envisioned as a launch pad for using creativity to drive positive change.

PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹18,000 crore in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam starting Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Addressing a press meet in Guwahati on Thursday, Sarma said Modi will, for the first time, visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari.

Vice-President Dhankhar to embark on one-day tour across three southern States

His itinerary will commence with a visit to the ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment in Bengaluru. The Vice-President will also be the Chief Guest at the Rajanaka Puraskar conferring event in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. In the final leg of his tour, Dhankhar will grace the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Amit Shah to launch national cooperative database on Friday

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday will launch a national cooperative database to foster a cooperative-centric economic model. he will also release the ‘National Cooperative Database 2023: A Report’, according to an official statement on Thursday.

AASU, 30 other groups take out bike rallies to protest against CAA

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Assam on Friday, the AASU and the 30 groups will illuminate the portraits of five youths, who were killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests in 2019.

Draft U.N. resolution calls for ceasefire in conflict-torn Sudan during upcoming Muslim holy month

With Ramadan expected to begin around Sunday, depending on the sighting of the new moon, the council is expected to vote quickly on the resolution, likely on Friday.

Pressure grows on Israel to open more aid routes into Gaza by land and sea as hunger spreads

Israel would allow 20 to 30 aid trucks to enter northern Gaza from Israel on Friday, the start of more regular deliveries via that route, an official said.

India Paddle Festival begins on Friday; K.L. Rahul, Chirag Shetty extend support

Some of the world’s best stand-up paddlers, including World No. 2 Fernando Perez and reigning national champion Sekar Patchai, will be vying for top honours at the first-ever India Paddle Festival, beginning in Mangaluru on Friday.