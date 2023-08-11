ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

August 11, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar | Photo Credit: -

1. VP Dhankhar to flag off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally of MPs in Delhi on Friday: Culture Ministry

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will flag off a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally of MPs in Delhi on Friday, the Culture Ministry said.

2. High-voltage Malabar exercise begins off Sydney on Friday

The Malabar exercise featuring the navies of all four Quad countries -- India, the US, Australia and Japan -- will take place off Sydney from August 11 to 21 with an aim to expand their overall maritime cooperation.

3. BJP president J P Nadda to be on 3-day visit to Bengal from Friday

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal from August 11 and will hold a meeting with office bearers of the party’s state unit to take stock of the organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

4. Congress leaders to meet on Friday to chalk out plan for Rajasthan polls

Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Govind Singh Dotasara and Ashok Gehlot will meet at the party headquarters in Jaipur on Friday to discuss the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

5. Actor Sudeep records statement in defamation suit in local court

The actor appeared before the court headed by Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani and recorded his statement. The judge adjourned the case to Friday for orders.

6. India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

Maintaining intensity throughout the 60 minutes of the game and consistency in finishing would be India’s targets when the hosts take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai on Friday.

