February 28, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Meghalaya and Nagaland saw an impressive voter turnout in State Assembly elections held on Monday, with both states recording more than 81% polling. Meghalaya recorded 81.57% voter turnout, while the figure stood at 85.9% in Nagaland at 5 pm, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

Both Meghalaya and Nagaland have a 60-member House. However, voting was held in 59 constituencies each – a BJP candidate was declared winner unopposed in Nagaland, while a candidate of the United Democratic Party died in Meghalaya.

Polling was peaceful in most parts, except for a few incidents. Three persons were injured in Akuk village under the Bhandari constituency in Wokha district of Nagaland when supporters of one candidate attacked those of another. Some ITBP and Nagaland police personnel sustained minor injuries in a stone-pelting incident outside a booth in Mon district.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was confident that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance will retain power in the State. He also added that efforts would be made to resolve the “Naga political issue” and ensure permanent peace in the State.

Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the heavy turnout indicated a wave for the National People’s Party (NPP). “We have received a good response everywhere,” he said, after casting his vote. However, ECI asked Twitter to take down a video where Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong made a similar comment.

One case of proxy voting was also noted in Meghalaya.

Exit polls by various channels predicted a hung house in Meghalaya, and a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP in Nagaland.

