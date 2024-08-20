(This week in health, we discuss what has been shaking the country for over a week now: the Kolkata rape and murder case.)

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. While there have been many events of significance in the health sector this week, not least the scare about the rapid spread of MPox, we will nevertheless dedicate this issue of Health Matters to what has been rocking the State for over a week now: the RG Kar rape and murder case. If you have been living under a rock, on August 9, a PG medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of the government medical college in Kolkata, one in which she was working and studying. Later, the post mortem report found greivous injuries and confirmed murder. The incident rocked the nation, shaking it from its foundations. Several medical students came out with as yet untold stories of trials and tribulations of working within the system, since, and over the period of just over a week, it emerged clearly that the R.G.Kar rape and murder were the mere tip of the iceberg, probably an excess so excessive, the rest of the country sat up to take notice. The Hindu has been reporting these events in details, since then, and running a live page for updates on the evolving case.

The extent of injuries the young doctor had suffered, as per the post mortem report, was nothing short of searing. In what seemed a repeat of the more notorious Nirbhaya case, the violation the young doctor’s body had been subject to, was simply incomprehensible. Even leaving out the gory details behind the story, Shiv Sahay Singh reported: Victim had 10 injuries, death due to throttling and smothering.

While these were themselves quite appalling, was there another factor that bought people together on the R.G. Kar issue? It could well be argued that one cementing factor could’ve been the glaring lack of facilities for medical interns, residents and PGs on hospital duty, across the country. Soon after the incident, a movement similar to #metoo opened up on social media, with a number of young medicos and even older professionals coming out with tales of abuse while on duty in hospitals. While abuse, sexual or physical, or verbal, by seniors was one thing, the very lack of basic facilities stands out like a sore thumb. In this story, Shrabana Chatterjee, Moyurie Som, Shiv Sahay Singh find out what happened in this particular case. “Many departments do not have designated on-duty rooms for doctors to rest after long hours of work, several doctors said. This leaves them with no choice but to sleep in patient beds, waiting rooms, or, as in this case, empty halls,” they report. The story echoed across the country, as medical students and professionals stepped out on to the streets, demanding safety and security for themselves as they focused on healing others.

Also remember that the NCW inquiry committee uncovered lapses in security, infrastructure at R.G.Kar hospital. For a further insight into this aspect, do read The Hindu’s edit: Violence, most foul.

The very latest, as we write this column is the Supreme Court’s intervention on the issue: SC sets up national task force to look into doctors’ safety at workplace. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors’ strike over it. It constituted a national task force to look into the modalities that need to be adhered to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country.

This will at least appease the IMA and the striking doctors some. On August 17, the Indian Medical Association called for a 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17. Its actual effectiveness, of course, can be judged only by the impact it has post implementation, but even this small measure was not forthcoming from the government. It may be remembered that the IMA sought for a law to protect health workers, articulated in an open message to the Health ministry. It may be recalled that an earlier proposal, which had moved to draft stage was dropped after the Union government said there was no need for a special law to take care of this. This time, again, the Centre had a similar reply, Bindu Shajan Perappadan reports: No Central law needed for doctors’ protection, says Union government. It argued that all States already had laws in place and that the Centre would provide 25 % more security at its health care institutions. This however, seems like a simplistic way of handling what has become a hot bed of protests, and certainly for something that has evoked so much emotion and fellow feeling, a better response needs to be articulated. Probably realising how cavalier it sounded, the health ministry went on to state: Committee will be formed to “suggest all possible measures” for ensuring the safety of health care professionals. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has also demanded an overhaul of working and living conditions of resident doctors.

To bring you up to scratch on the investigation aspect: The CBI took over the case after a Calcutta High Court order. Since then, it has started investigation and conducted a psychological assessment of the accused, and sought for permission to conduct a polygraph test. As it continues its questioning of the principal of the college, there has been a Volley of accusations against R.G. Kar ex-principal.

There is the inevitable political angle: Imagine the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee walking, leading the protest against the crime? Well, you don’t have to tax yourself on that count, she actually did. Here was the person in direct charge of both health and the home portfolios and after the incident, she leads a protest condemning the incident, as per this report: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads rally in Kolkata, demands justice for ‘raped and murdered’ woman doctor. The rich irony of that is not lost on the country. Prime Minister Modi spoke during the Independence Day address, saying: Crimes against women should be probed swiftly.

Meanwhile, INDIA Alliance partner Rahul Gandhi criticised ‘attempts to save murder accused’, and the ruling Trinamool hit back. The BJP questioned the reappointment of RG Kar hospital principal; Again, the TMC under whose control the investigation initially was , urged the CBI to expedite the probe.

Meanwhile, we heard: Nurse in Uttarakhand raped, killed while returning from work; accused held. Rest assured, we are following this story, we will continue to bring you updates on the story. Until the next week then, when we will resume the regular newsletter.

For many more health stories, head to our health page and subscribe to the health newsletter here.