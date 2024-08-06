Early July 30, two landslides in the otherwise picturesque Wayanad, two landslides wiped away two settlements in the hillside, killing over 200 people so far and injuring about 500. The number of people missing is nearly 300. (Do read this story Death rains on Wayanad by Abdul Latheef Naha for a deep dive into what happened) The impact was so gory that as the government updated its list of bodies found, it also had a column for body parts recovered. People sleeping in the comfort of their homes were swept away by the swirling flood waters, and the trail of havoc left behind has further endangered those who managed to escape the double onslaught of rains and landslides.

The medical ramifications after a large-scale public tragedy of this sort are key and will have to be predicted and prepared for in advance. Unbridled infectious diseases, including cholera, diarrhoea, and other water-born illnesses may assault a community that is already sinking under the weight of a terrible tragedy. Addressing it is key; unless this is done, there could be another unprecedented public health calamity in store for the residents.

Immediately in the aftermath, a te am was deployed in Wayanad to take preventive steps against infectious diseases . Further, Kerala’s Health Minister directed officials to ramp up medical facilities in Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode ,m edical point and oxygen ambulance were set up at disaster-hit Chooralmala even as Kerala launched a massive search operation to retrieve bodies of those washed downstream in Chaliyar river in Malappuram. Since mental health assessment and support is also important in the wake of such mass tragedies, the government also despatched a 121-member mental health team to provide psycho-social support to survivors . Also read a more detailed report on this by A. S. Jayanth: addressing acute stress reaction is the need of the hour . Do stay with The Hindu as we provide exhaustive coverage of the post-landslide developments in Wayanad.

From the threat of infectious diseases to handling infectious diseases in the community. Clearly, we need to battle on many fronts to ensure a fair degree of good health to the people, in a country that has, again assaults on two fronts - infectious diseases and on the other end of the spectrum, non communicable diseases. WHO chief Tedros said polio detected in Gaza, this reinforces the need to stay on the game and how global instability may even unleash unintended consequences that will impact more than the target group. Vasudevan Mukunth follows this up with an OpEd piece on how this is literally akin to unleashing biological warfare Stalked by polio, Gaza faces another siege .

One more man died in Kerala in the end of July, reportedly of Amoebic meningoencephalitis, again . He tested positive for a rare brain-eating infection, sources said. A couple of bothersome outbreaks continue to keep health authorities on their toes - Chandipura and H1N1. Both, however, seem to be regional or local outbreaks so far. Bindu Shajan Perappadan records significant trends from both: Punjab, Gujarat, and Haryana top the list with H1N1 deaths and Chandipura virus confirmed in 51 people, says Union Health Ministry .

Like we said earlier, NCD is always right behind, snapping at our heels. Here, eminent diabetologist V. Seshiah writes here on how important it is to be on top of the game for gestational diabetes. Controlling gestational diabetes critical to mother, baby’s future , since it increases the risk of type 2 diabetes in women later in life; at the same time, children face consequences such as obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes due to likely epigenetic modifications caused by exposure to high glucose concentrations in utero. He dwells at length on Delhi Declaration, presented at the 18th Annual Conference of the 2024 Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group India (DIPSI),which provides a futuristic perspective on the primordial prevention strategy for diabetes, especially gestational diabetes.

Zubeda Hamid stays on the same tangent, as she refers to a comment in The Lancet, that argues that in order to tackle obesity, diabetes in India, it is importnt to invest in young women’s health .

Bindu Shajan Perappadan reports that the Health Ministry has asked BCCI, SAI to prevent surrogate tobacco, and alcohol ads by sportspersons . The Ministry said sportspersons, especially cricketers, are role models for society and it is disheartening to see surrogate ads of tobacco and/or alcohol-related products by cricketers in events such as IPL. Since mental health occupies an important aspect of wellness, and has been of concern with the ongoing debate about professional examinations, this article by Suhas Palshikar, Vibha Attri and Devesh Kumar assumes significance: Mental health matters: the psychological pressures of UPSC preparation . Having a strong support system is crucial to managing stress, they argue. A majority of the aspirants they surveyed reported having a confidant whom they could share their feelings with. However, one in every five (22%) indicated lacking such support. Other coping strategies adopted by students are also listed.

Paying heed to climate change and the multifarious ways in which it impacts our daily life, read about What life feels like when earth’s temperatures soar to record highs . Heat has play in both life and death the writer argues, also factoring in the humidity factor that further exacerbates heat. Meanwhile, the Congress party slammed the government over ‘rapidly deteriorating air quality nationally’ , and the government reacted with this statement: No data to establish correlation of deaths exclusively due to air pollution, Centre tells Rajya Sabha.

The government, however, seems convinced that taking the one health approach and bringing together multiple departments to take on the challenge in the future: ‘One Health’ approach is crucial to tackle emerging diseases: Union Health Minister tells Rajya Sabha.

Further in the NEET saga, Krishnadas Rajagopal records the latest: SC pulls up NTA for ‘flip-flops’ in NEET; orders Centre for complete restructuring of the exam process and Supreme Court asks government to overhaul NEET-UG on a deadline . The subject of NEET, rising deaths among young persons was also brought up in the Lok Sabha as MPs demand more funds for healthcare sector .

For the tailpiece, we seek some inspiration from horses this time. D.P.Kasbekar argues that the Gene that helps race horses manage BP could help human athletes, too . On June 17, researchers from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Uppsala reported discovering a DNA sequence in horses that underlies superior racing performance. The sequence influenced levels of two proteins involved in regulating blood pressure.“By shedding light on the intricate mechanisms governing blood pressure modulation, the findings hold promise for advancing our understanding of cardiovascular health and disease,” the researchers wrote in their paper. Since Sridhar Sivasubbu, Vinod Scaria take it a step further and invoked zombies, we need to give them space her: Zombies in our genes that helped us evolve, could help battle cancers .

Here are some health explainers for the week: I write on the new blood test that is effective in diagnosing Alzheimer’s Disease

C. Maya explains how Kerala learns from previous Nipah outbreaks to prime future response

Do read these nuanced takes on drowning, based on the recent drowning of IAS aspirants in Delhi Lopa Ghosh writes that Drowning is a neglected public health crisis and a discussion in the In Focus podcast: Why are over 35,000 people drowning every year in India?

Kashish Aneja, Sam Halabi, Lawrence Gostin write on how there is a global struggle for a pandemic treaty

N. Ravi Kumar reports that WHO grants pre-qualification status for Biological E.’s novel oral polio vaccine type 2

Cases of allegedly contaminated cough syrup leading to death in children have been reported in the past: Anupriya Patel tells Rajya Sabha India commits $85 million to WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre Higher-than-expected rate of gene mutations seen in Parkinson’s patients: researchers Neuralink implanted second trial patient with brain chip, Musk says Ancient Egypt’s ‘screaming’ mummy woman may have died in agony

