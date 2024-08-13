This week in health, we discuss the rape and murder of the woman doctor in Kolkata’s government hospital and the countrywide protests that have erupted from the medical fraternity. We go on to discuss the outbreaks of infectious diseases, type 2 diabetes, antibacterial resistance and more!

This week, there are indeed a number of health angles at play globally and in India, but the most pressing one and the one we will pay attention to is the horrific rape and death of the woman doctor in Kolkata. The incident comes as yet another strike for providing adequate safety and security to medical professionals while discharging their duty. For those who still remember the death of medical intern Vandana Das in Kerala at the hands of a patient who was mentally ill, the Kolkata incident of premeditated rape and murder will seem, and rightly so, as one of the most horrific attacks perpetrated on a doctor in recent times.

The body of a second year PG student was recovered around 11.30 a.m. on August 9 at the seminar hall on the fourth floor of the emergency building of the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was a respiratory medicine PG trainee on night duty on the previous day—Thursday. The police arrested one person, a Sanjay Roy, on the basis of the remains of a bluetooth earpiece found at the scene of crime. He was a civic volunteer with the Kolkata police and used his clout with the police and the hospital administrators for easy access to areas in the hospital, police later said.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in Kolkata and slowly in other areas of the country, as medical professionals stood united in their grief and determination to improve security for them as they went about their jobs. Doctors from other States also joined in, in solidarity. Undoubtedly, greater efforts must be made by the Central and State governments to strengthen security arrangements for doctors. This also highlights the fact that a thorough vetting of the process is necessary before civic volunteers are inculcated into the informal force and given special access.

Blame it on the monsoon, or what you will, but there is a rash of infectious disease, vector-borne, outbreaks across the country. Not least among them are mpox, Chandipura virus, amoebic meningencephalitis and viral encephalitis. State machinery must be on its feet to detect early and treat these infections and ensure that there are no deaths.

There is global alarm that the Africa mpox has seen a resurgence, with deadlier and more transmissable strain. Two years after a global outbreak, fears are rife that a new strain of mpox -- previously known as monkeypox -- identified in DR Congo and now also in several neighbouring countries could further spread. Deadlier and more transmissible than previous forms, the mpox strain surging in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since September, known as the Clade Ib subclade, is spread person-to-person. In this context, the WHO’s emergency committee is to meet on August 14 over mpox.

For a clear idea of what this new strain is, and how it affects children, do read this piece by Bani Jolly and Vinod Scaria: New mpox clade Ib disproportionately affects children

In Kerala, the most well surveilled State of the country, the threat of amoebic meningoencephalitis is far from over, it seems. Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala again: 27-year-old dies, four others hospitalised and some news that’s not entirely gloomy: One more patient recovers from amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala. Also, they seem to have discovered a location where African swine fever has led to 50 pigs culled at farm in Kannur.

Meanwhile in the north western belt, Zika continues to hold sway: Purnima Sah reports that Pune recorded 73 Zika virus cases, and the health department urged residents to remain calm. Further reports put the count at 97 Zika Virus cases in Maharashtra; Pune with the highest positive patients at 75.

Gujarat is going through its worst outbreak of Chandipura virus and viral encephalitis, in which 73 people have died so far, reports Mahesh Langa. The State has reported 162 cases of viral encephalitis, including 60 cases of Chandipura virus, since the outbreak began last month.

It does seem a never-ending list today, but to bring you up to scratch on the latest, here is Monisha Madhumitha’s article on something that you might not have thought quite serious, but is, nevertheless: Is there an emerging threat of drug-resistant fungal infections? The jock itch case study.

Bindu Shajan Perappadan delivers some gratifying news in this gloomy scenario: She reports that India will roll out a new treatment regimen for drug-resistant TB. In what has been a long-standing demand of the community of people living with drug resistant tuberculosis, the government has decided to roll out BPaL (bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid) regimen for all multi/extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis patients. This is a significant move in the country’s battle against M/XDR-TB with the new regime indicating good results in countries including Pakistan, South Africa, Ukraine, etc. Announcing the move on social media on Friday, Soumya Swaminathan, principal advisor, National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, said that “the move should improve treatment outcomes and help thousands of patients”.

Since we are never going to see the back of it, here are updates on COVID, which seems to see a resurgence of cases. Olympics sees 40-plus Covid cases as global figures rise, says WHO. More famously, American track star Noah Lyles ran with a COVID infection, and landed up with the bronze medal, despite his stunning dash during the earlier rounds. In India, the Centre clarified that there were two strains responsible for surge in Covid cases in India, no increase in hospitalisations.

This is a story that should send shivers down your spine, because it is the probably the most chilling bad news we’ve heard all day. Babies in Nigeria are reportedly being born with antibiotic resistant bacteria. Samples taken from mothers and newborn babies in Nigeria had colistin-resistant bacteria present in their bodies, yet neither had been treated with colistin. Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the regions with the highest rates of deaths associated with antimicrobial resistance (including sepsis) in the world, with 23.5 deaths per 100,000 people. Sepsis occurs when one’s immune system has an extreme response to an infection. It’s a life-threatening condition: globally, it accounts for about 11 million deaths – 20% of all deaths per year. That new borns will be completely vulnerable should they contract sepsis is a sobering thought, and one that both governments and researchers will have to tackle forthwith.

Here are a few more significant stories in the health beat this week: Zero Dose Implementation Plan 2024 developed for 143 districts in 11 States that have a high number of unvaccinated children, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda told Parliament. You may remember reading here earlier that the Centre countered the UNICEF’s estimate of the number of zero-dose children in the country.

S. Vijay Kumar reports that in a first, Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for organ transport across the country and a significant announcement was that Government announced a waiver of clinical trials for several drugs approved from select countries. The jury is still out on whether this is a sensible move or not.

For diabetics, I offer some encouraging news. Researchers in the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai found in their study that a judicious use of sucralose as sugar substitute has benefits for diabetics. The study shows that there is no harm in taking sweeteners. In fact, there was a marginal improvement in body weight, BMI and waist circumference with no impact on glucose or HbA1c levels.

For the tailpiece this week, we leave you with

Adhiraj Goel’s article: Scientists find ‘hidden’ hormone keeping mice mothers’ bones healthy. Oestrogen was long believed to fulfill an osteoanabolic role- enabling the growth and formation of new bone. In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at the Universities of California in San Francisco and Davis reported uncovering a novel brain-derived hormone that they say is responsible for increased bone mass in postpartum lactating mothers. The hormone is called CCN3. This, then, is the pleasure of science, it’s constantly adapting form, as new truths develop, so does science. Nothing in science is writ on stone, understanding is constantly evolving even as we make in roads into grasping how the human body functions. Those didactic about science, are in need of rescue, for they have clearly lost the key philosophy behind it.

