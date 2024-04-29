April 29, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Fresh gunfights along the Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts in Manipur in the early hours of April 28 saw at least one killed and three injured. This is the latest in an ethnic conflict between the valley Meiteis and hill-based Kuki-Zo tribes, which has killed over 220 people since it began in May last year. The conflict has also caused internal displacement of tens of thousands of residents

This incident comes soon after an attack by unidentified persons on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Narainsena of Bishnupur district which resulted in the death of two CRPF personnel and injured two others.

Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh has said that no effort will be spared to punish those responsible.

Gunfire was reported from Koutrik village in Imphal West, at around 2:30 a.m on April 28. After this, “miscreants from the valley-side and the hillside were engaged in an exchange of fire,”a police source said. Security operations were reportedly launched immediately. Another police source said that the situation was brought under control and “both groups of armed miscreants were dispersed. Given the situation, it is not possible right now to say where the firing started from.”

Lamman Kipgen, 44, of L. Molsang village in Kangpokpi district was fatally shot at around 2:30 a.m. He is survived by his wife and five children. According to the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) in Kangpokpi, Mr. Kipgen was with other Kuki-Zo village defence volunteers when firing began in the Leimakhong area. The funeral for the deceased will be held on Sunday at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Kangpokpi’s Phaijang, KSO said.

After the gunfire exchange, the Committee on Tribal Unity in Kangpokpi called for a shutdown across the district till 5 a.m. on April 29.

Gunfire also spread to other villages along the Kangpokpi- Imphal West border near Koutrok, such as Kadangband and Senjam Chirang. Manipur Police are still investigating the incident and are yet to issue an official statement. Meanwhile, Central security forces are reportedly conducting joint area domination exercises

There was a brief lull in the violence after the Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission. Manipur went to the polls on April 19 and April 26. However, the violence resumed days before the polls, when a Kuki-Zo village volunteer was killed by armed miscreants. Violence during the polls on April 19 also led to repolling at certain stations on April 22.

