May 02, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST

Year-end compliances lifted India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues past a record ₹2.1 lakh crore in April, reflecting a 12.4% growth over the previous highest tally of ₹1.87 lakh crore in the same month last year. Taking refunds into account, GST revenues for the month were at ₹1.92 lakh crore, 15.5% higher than the collection in April 2023.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the ₹2 lakh crore-plus GST revenues in April to “the strong momentum in the economy and efficient tax collections”, and said there were no dues pending on account of IGST (Integrated GST) settlement to the States.

The Finance Ministry said that revenues from domestic transactions grew 13.4%, while goods imports yielded an 8.3% uptick, helping GST inflows “breach the landmark milestone of ₹2 lakh crore”. The marks a rebound in revenues from goods imports that had contracted 5% in March, while domestic transactions’ growth weakened in April relative to the 17.6% uptick recorded in the previous month. Overall, gross GST revenues grew at a slower pace of 11.5% in March, while net revenues had risen 18.4%, faster than April’s growth.

April’s GST revenues, for transactions in March, are typically the highest in a year as taxpayers square their books for the financial year and remit any pending dues to meet compliance deadlines. Following last month’s record spike, experts project revenues to moderate in coming months, with some growth expected over the ₹1.68 lakh crore monthly average GST collection of 2023-24. GST compensation cess collections also hit an all-time high of ₹13,260 crore last month, which included ₹1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

The Ministry emphasised that there had been a positive performance across components, pointing to Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) revenues of ₹43,846 crore, State GST revenues of ₹53,538 crore and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) inflows of ₹99,623 crore. Four States, including the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, recorded a contraction in revenues last month. Eight States saw muted growth relative to the 13.4% overall growth in domestic revenues.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

PM SVANidhi is a micro-credit facility for which category of workers?

Textile workers

Fishermen

Domestic workers

Street vendors

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.