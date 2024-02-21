February 21, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated February 22, 2024 12:32 pm IST

At his recent visit to India, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wanted the two countries to persevere with the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) notwithstanding the “destabilising” situation prompted by the war in Gaza. Mr Mitsotakis discussed the project amongst other plans to strengthen bilateral ties in trade and migration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India. He also inaugurated the annual Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday. “The war in Gaza and turmoil in the Middle East is undoubtably destabilising but it does not undermine the powerful logic behind IMEC. Nor should it weaken our resolve to work towards realising it,” Mr. Mitsotakis told the gathering of international delegates at the conference.

Endorsing Greece as a “natural doorstep to the Middle East and Europe” by virtue of it commanding the world’s biggest merchant shipping fleet and a favourable geographical position, the Greek Prime Minister elaborated that the “ground-breaking project” held great promise to supercharge connectivity between India and the economies of the Middle East and Europe.

The proposed IMEC was finalised on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi. A memorandum of agreement was signed by founding members - U.S., UAE, EU, France, Italy and Germany. The route consists of railroad, ship-to-rail networks (road and sea) and road transport routes (and networks) extending across two corridors, that is, the east corridor – connecting India to the Gulf, and the northern corridor – connecting the Gulf to Europe.

However, as per terms of the agreement, the members have not been able to meet after the stipulated six months to review the progress.

Other than the IMEC, Mr Mitsotakis also discussed doubling trade with India. He finalised a mobility and migration pact to regulate legal migration, as well as cooperating on co-production and co-development of military hardware.

He also indicated their willingness to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative launched by India.

