April 05, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

As per the model rules drafted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, parents will now be required to separately record the religion of the father and mother When registering the birth of a child. These Rules will have to be adopted and notified by the State governments before they are implemented. Earlier, only the family’s religion was recorded in birth registers.

Under the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, passed by Parliament on August 11 last year, the birth and death database will be maintained at the national level and may be used to update the National Population Register (NPR), electoral rolls, Aadhaar number, ration card, passport, driving licence, property registration, and such other databases as may be notified. According to the law, which became effective October 1 last year, all reported births and deaths in the country are to be digitally registered through the Centre’s portal for the Civil Registration System (crsorgi.gov.in). The digital birth certificates issued under this system will become a single document to prove the date of birth for various services, including admission to educational institutions.

The office of the Registrar General of India (RGI) under the Union Home Ministry has proposed substituting the existing forms related to the registration of births, deaths, still births, adoptions, and the Medical Certificate of Cause of Death with the “history of illness, if any” as per the draft rules,

Any birth register includes two parts: legal information and statistical information. The information on the parents’ religion is to be maintained for statistical information. The birth register form pertaining to legal information has been expanded to record the Aadhaar number, and the mobile and e-mail IDs of both the parents, “if available”.

According to the 2023 amendment, the RGI shall maintain the database of registered births and deaths at the national level and it is obligatory upon the Chief Registrars and the Registrars to share the data of registered births and deaths to such a database. The move comes months after the Centre published rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 - a major poll promise the BJP is campaigning on.

