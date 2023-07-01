July 01, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday, informing him that his “unconstitutional communication” dismissing arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji “without my advice is void ab initio and non est in law and hence has been disregarded”.

Reacting strongly to Mr. Ravi’s communication initially “dismissing” Mr. Senthilbalaji and then subsequently keeping it in “abeyance” on Thursday night, Mr. Stalin said that though the Governor’s letters required only an outright disregard, he wished to clarify the facts and law on the issue. Mr. Senthilbalaji, a State Minister without Portfolio, is in hospital and in judicial custody. Sources say Mr. Stalin sent a six-page letter to the Governor, arguing that the aid and advice of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet was neither sought nor given for either of Mr. Ravi’s communications. Noting that the Governor had kept his “dismissal letter” in abeyance, in order to seek the opinion of the Attorney-General on the intervention of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Stalin said this showed that Mr. Ravi had acted in haste “with scant regard to the Constitution of India”. Referring to Mr. Ravi’s charge that he had used “intemperate language” in a letter to Raj Bhavan earlier this month, the CM said: “We have always been pleasant, courteous and respectful towards you in line with our Tamil culture. However, that does not mean we have to abide by unconstitutional directives issued by you.”

Distinguishing between a person facing investigation, a person against whom charges have been framed, and a person convicted by a court, Mr. Stalin said that it was only in the third category of cases that a person attracted disqualification, from holding office as Minister or legislator as per the judgment of the Supreme Court. Mr. Stalin also questioned the Governor’s “inexplicable silence” on the government’s request for sanctions to investigate and prosecute former Ministers and public servants for offences committed during the tenure of the previous AIADMK government, “which have been languishing in your office for months together”. In an editorial, The Hindu said “that Mr. Ravi had to be advised to seek ex post facto legal opinion reflects poorly on his decision-making prowess…For the Governor to remove someone unilaterally on the ground that his earlier counsel to drop a Minister went unheeded is nothing but a constitutional misadventure.”

It also pointed out that Mr. Stalin could have acted on his own to avoid facing the charge that he is providing a “shield of office” for the Minister to protect himself or that the Minister’s presence in the Cabinet is obstructing the due process of law. “But nothing can excuse the Governor’s misadventure.” In a piece on the Governor-State government tangle, P.D.T. Achary, the former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, also called the Governor’s action dangerous and unconstitutional.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Where is India’s largest telescope, the uGMRT (upgraded) Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, located?

Sriharikota

Pune

Bengaluru

Leh